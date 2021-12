MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) — We had a district rematch in the state quarterfinals, between Gilmer and Pleasant Grove, and the Buckeyes did not wait long to put points on the board.

On the third play of the game, Gilmer wideout Parker Gillow brought in a one-handed touchdown, not only giving the Buckeyes a 7-0 lead but also earning Play of the Night.