TYLER, Texas (KETK) — We had a great East Texas playoff matchup in Tyler filled with amazing plays, but none were better than Tyson Wilson’s interception.

Van quarterback Jackson Rainey threw a pass to the endzone, but the ball was deflected by Gilmer’s Cadon Tennison, it bounced in the air, and Wilson was able to dive in to make the catch, get the pick, and earn Play of the Night.