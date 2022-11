TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Our Play of the Night takes us to Tyler, where the Kilgore Bulldogs went up against district rival Lindale in the regional round.

In the first quarter, after Lindale put a field goal on the board to make it 7-3 Kilgore, the Eagles kicked it off, and Dadrian Franklin returned it for a touchdown.

Kilgore would go on to win 63-37 and Franklin earned Play of the Night.