Play of the Night: Lindale kicker Landon Love sends Eagles to 1st state title game ever

HUMBLE, Texas (KETK) – A kick to keep the dream alive.

After having his initial 24-yard attempt was blocked with the score tied at 28 with 12 seconds to play, and returned for what appeared to be a game-winning touchdown by Austin LBJ, Lindale senior kicker Landon Love got another shot thanks to an Jaguar offsides penalty on the play.

After two more offsides penalties, Love finally lined up for an 18-yard try with no time remaining on the clock (an untimed down).

This time he nailed it.

Love sent the Eagles to a state championship game for the first time in school history as they beat LBJ 31-28 in the 4A Division 1 state semifinals.

Lindale will play Argyle at 7:00 p.m. next Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Watch the video to see our Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Friday Football Fever Week 16 Play of the Night.