PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Lindale’s Jordan Jenkins

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After Chapel Hill jumped out to an early 6-0 lead Friday, the Lindale Eagles responded in a big way.

That was in the form of senior running back and Baylor Bear commit Jordan Jenkins.

On Lindale’s first offensive play from scrimmage, Jenkins busted through a crease and raced 72 yards for his first of four touchdowns on the night.

Jenkins rushed for 294 yards helping the Eagles to a 52-6 statement making win in the district of doom.

Watch the video to see our Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Week 6 Friday Football Fever Play of the Night.

