Play of the Night: Longview RB Kaden Meredith

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – He certainly knows his path to the end zone.

Longview senior running back Kaden Meredith stamped his name in the Lobo record books Friday tying the mark for career touchdowns with 55.

That record had belonged to Fred Talley since 1998, who helped the Lobos reach the 1997 5A state championship game, and went on to become an All-SEC running back at Arkansas.

Meredith scored three TD’s as Longview had their way with rival Tyler 58-14.

His first of the three scores was on the Lobos first offensive play from scrimmage. Meredith took the handoff, exploded through a hole right up to middle off left guard, and sprinted 71 yards to the house.

Meredith will have the an opportunity to set a new record at home next Friday as the Lobos will host rival Lufkin in the Class 5A Division 1 Bi-District round at 7:30 p.m.

