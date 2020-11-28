Play of the Night: Malakoff K Juan Gonzales

WACO, Texas (KETK) – Game winner, Zebra dinner.

Malakoff sophomore kicker Juan Gonzales may have become a folk hero in his hometown Friday.

Gonzales drilled a 33-yard field goal with nine seconds left in a Class 3A Division 1 Region 2 semifinal to lift the Tigers to a 24-21 triumph over 2-time reigning state champion Grandview.

The then-undefeated Zebras had beaten Malakoff in four consecutive meetings coming into Friday.

The kick sends the Tigers to the state quarterfinals for the second time in the last three years.

Malakoff will face Mount Vernon at 7:00 p.m. next Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.

Watch the video to see our Week 14 Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Friday Football Fever Play of the Night.