RUSK, Texas (Fox 51/KETK) — It was a marquee matchup Friday night between the Rusk Eagles and the Center Roughriders, and Rusk’s Spencer Barnett made one of the biggest plays of the game.

After a Roughrider touchdown, they kicked the ball off deep to Barnett, and they turned out to be a mistake, as he ran it all the way back for a touchdown.

It was a huge play in a huge game, where Rusk was able to knock off Center 40-35.