LONGVIEW, Texas (Fox51/KETK) — It was a back-and-forth struggle in the first half between Troup and Paul Pewitt, but the Tigers made a major play on defense.

As the Brahmas were driving, they fumbled the ball, and Troup’s Kevin Pierce was able to scoop it up and head to the endzone for a touchdown, earning him and Troup our Play of the Night in the first round of the playoffs.