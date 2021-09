TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Our Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine and Joint play of the night took us to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler, where under the lights of the East Texas State Fair, Tyler High’s Derrick McFall returned a first-quarter kickoff 92-yards for a touchdown.

McFall is one of the fastest athletes in the area and did more than enough to earn Play of the Night.