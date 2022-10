GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK/Fox51) — The biggest game of the night also produced our play of the night on Friday at Indian Memorial Stadium in Grand Saline.

West Rusk quarterback, Andon Mata, threw a pass downfield to his playmaker, Geremiah Smith, who after making the catch, pinned away from a defender and raced in for the touchdown.

The Raiders won the game, and Geremiah Smith earned Play of the Night.