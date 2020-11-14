Play of the Night: Whitehouse CB Dominic Rayford

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Whitehouse Wildcats defense showed Friday just how suffocating they’ve been all season.

Jayden Brandon intercepted a Marshall pass late in the first quarter. But lost the ball as he tried to return it.

That’s when his buddy Dominic Rayford swooped in and saved the day. The junior cornerback picked up the loose ball and returned it 74 yards to the house.

That gave the Cats a 13-0 lead, as Whitehouse went on to defeat the Mavericks 30-22.

It marks the DUB’s first victory over the Mavs since 2013, when Patrick Mahomes was a senior.

On top of that, Whitehouse remains undefeated on the season now at 7-0.

Watch the video to see our Week 12 Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Play of the Night.