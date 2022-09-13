LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — After a disappointing 2021 campaign, Lufkin is off to a hot start this season.

The Panthers are sitting at 3-0 the season, and there is a sense of belief within the program.

“There is a lot of fight, they don’t get their head down, they just kind of push through, kind of flat liners a bit as far as not getting too high or not getting too low,” tells head coach Todd Quick.

“I just see a lot of hope, they look very confident and just proving it on the field, and we are going out there and winning,” adds receiver Bradyn Walker.

“I see a lot of dedication, and everybody is really hungry because of last year, last year we had a lot of messing around but when we’re at practice everyone is locked in doing what they’re supposed to. everyone wants to be great this year,” declares quarterback T.J. Hammond.

The Pack are coming off a big 31-17 road victory over A&M Consolidated, and coach Quick quick says he saw maturity from his guys in the comeback win.

“It’s good to see they didn’t get their head down, they went to the sidelines this is what we need to do this time and they found what they needed to do and went and executed it,” says coach Quick.

Now Lufkin is set to host a longtime rival, the top-ranked Longview Lobos, and they know they will have to be at their best in this Friday night showdown.

“We can’t turn the ball over, and you can’t give them extra possessions, and it’s just about playing the game, playing all three phases and doing things right and then being able to play a four-quarter,” exclaims coach Quick.

“We got to limit the mistakes we made last week and keep doing what we’re doing right, and we just got to play hard every game and get better every game,” tells Hammond.

The Pack’s mindset this week is to focus on being tough and physical against the Lobos

“It’s kind of their MO, they’re going to get foot to foot and they’re going to double team and work up to the next level and run the ball right at you,” adds coach Quick.

Coach Quick knows his guys will need to have a great week of practice and be mentally and physically on point when the Lobos make their way to Abe Martin Stadium.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 Friday night in Lufkin.