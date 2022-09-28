RUSK, Texas (KETK) — As the Rusk Eagles get ready to open district play on Friday, they are sitting at 3-1 and continuing to be a consistent program in East Texas.

Head coach Thomas Sitton says he is proud of what he has seen from his team so far this season.

“We got a bunch of guys that will not quit, the scoreboard doesn’t matter they are going to keep playing hard for each other and keep fighting for each other and keep on encouraging each other,” tells head coach Thomas Sitton.

The Eagles credit their successful start to playing like a family and overcoming adversity early during their non-district schedule

“We had some adversity in Week 3, we were down 14 and it was homecoming, big night, we came back and rallied back. It was a big step for our team, we can handle adversity,” adds senior quarterback Aiden McCown.

“Definitely, family is the most important because when you’re out there on the field because it’s you versus the other team. Everybody is going to face adversity throughout the entire game nobody is going to have a perfect game, and we just got to keep encouraging each other and boosting each other’s confidence,” explains senior safety Jackson Dowling.

With Owen McCown graduating, and now playing for the Colorado Buffaloes, his younger brother Aiden has taken over and leads the Eagles into battle every Friday.

“He leads by example with his actions, he is always playing hard, working hard, and always encouraging, and he is a great leader for our football team,” says Coach Sitton.

“They are all encouraging, and its never if I make a bad play, they are always encouraging, and it’s nothing negative and always behind me, it’s reassuring,” says McCown.

He can really understand the game from multiple aspects so he knows what needs to happen from people, and he can help our receivers because he played receiver last year he can help them get better as he is playing quarterback,” adds Dowling.

Now Rusk looks to continue their winning ways as they open district Friday night at home against the 4-1 Center Roughriders.