BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — Last season was a rough year for the Brownsboro Bears, but after four games in 2023, they have already doubled their win total and are unbeaten, heading into their district opener with rival Van.

“We really just teach, you know, doing your job, you know, effort, attitude, and teamwork, you know, next play mentality, you know, not everything is going to go our way all the time, and, you know, just focusing on that next play and trying to pick each other up,” explained head coach Lance Connot.

The road has not been easy, the Bears have been in dog fights throughout their non-district slate.

“I know there are a couple of games coming down to the very last play, or going down to the wire, you know, just super proud of our guys for keeping their composure and keeping their cool during those times and just staying focused, you know, all the way up until the very end. They were able to pull it off there at the last seconds, and it’s been really awesome,” added Connot.

“It’s been hard, we will put our heads down for a little bit, but we’ll go back to the next play and keep working,” said senior Gekyle Baker.

“The first few games have been a couple of games where we should have won by a lot more than we did, but we fought the whole game and came back and won in the late quarters when it mattered,” declared senior Dylan Downey.

Brownsboro is loaded with special players, such as Gekyle Baker, and Connot has this senior class leading by example.

“They’re working hard during practice, they’re being vocal in the locker room or doing all the right things, and we’re catching some breaks along the way,” said Connot.

“Just do the best we could, just build a team and keep each other ahead,” added Baker.

“You know, we’re just trying to teach an attitude of toughness, give it all they can and things open how you want. And if you give all you can,” exclaimed Downey.

The Bears have been finding ways to win this season and look to carry that mentality into a stacked district, hoping to earn a playoff berth when all the dust settles.

Brownsboro will open district play this Friday night against Van in our Fever Spotlight Game.