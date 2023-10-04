DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) — The Daingerfield Tigers pride themselves on having a high-powered offense, and this season, they have been able to spread the ball all over the field.



At any point in time, they’re all extremely explosive, it’s extremely fun to watch, You know, you’re just kind of sitting there like trying to figure out, you know, how to make sure we get everybody a good amount of touches,” said head coach Davin Nelson. “But also knowing that you better make your play count.”

The Tigers offense is led by junior quarterback Chase Johnson, who has grown into the role and is more confident here in his 2nd season behind center.

“We’re opening the playbook a little bit more with him just because, you know, we got the sophomore year under our belt going into his junior season,” said Nelson.

Hampton “He gets the ball a lot quicker now, he’s more vocal now, a more vocal leader,” said wide receiver Aeryn Hampton. “You can just tell by the way he carried himself, he’s got this swagger like, I’m the guy like, hey, you know, that’s all you want to have.”

Daingerfield is looking to repeat as district champions, but coach Nelson knows the competition across the landscape has gotten stiffer since last season.

“New Diana is coming in this week 5-1, those are the things that we got to make sure we stay focused on as well,” said Nelson. “What’s important right now is the next game, the next play instead of getting too far off into the future and losing track of what’s right in front of us.”

“Focus when we’re up on the team by three touchdowns, don’t let up,” said Johnson.

“Just practice hard every day, just execute what they tell us to do, and we should be fine,” said Hampton.

The district competition heats up from this week on, but the Tigers look to be ready and able to take on all challengers.

Daingerfield will host New Diana Friday night at 7:00 in our Fever Spotlight Game.