TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Once again, the Chapel Hill Bulldogs and the Kilgore Bulldogs faced off in the postseason, and once again it was an East Texas classic.

On Friday it was a matchup in the state quarterfinals, and Chapel Hill was able to come out on top, beating Kilgore 24-21.

The Bulldogs will take on Boerne next Friday night at 7:00 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.