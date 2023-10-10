ARP, Texas (KETK) — Rivalries are the lifeblood of high school sports, and here in East Texas we have some great ones, including this week’s Fever Spotlight Game, between the Troup Tigers and the Arp Tigers.

This will be the 79th edition of the 7-Mile Rivalry, two teams with so much in common.

They have the same maroon colors, the same tiger mascot, and the same mutual respect.

It’s always a packed house when these two schools meet in any sport, but it’s even more special when they both play good football.

The Troup Tigers are unbeaten and ranked 6th in the state, while Arp is riding a two-game winning streak, looking to be the first to knock off their rivals down the road.

It’s going to be a special night, with plenty on the line when it comes to district and bragging rights.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 Friday night from Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium in Arp.