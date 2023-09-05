BECKVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Week three of Friday football fever is upon us, and this week, we’ll be heading to Beckville, for the Bearcats showdown matchup against the Harmony Eagles in our fever spotlight game.

These two met at Harmony High School last season, with the Bearcats prevailing 51-29.

But the Eagles regrouped, and not only made it to the postseason, but were one game away from the state championship, and they have most of that roster back, including quarterback, Boston Seahorn.

As for the Bearcats, their playmaker, J’Koby Williams is back and as good as ever, making plays, not only as a running back but will even play a little quarterback as well.

Non-district is all about seeing where you are, and what needs to be done before district gets started, and both coaches understand, that this ball game will let everyone know, where they stand when the dust settles.

It’s another early big-time matchup, which is why it will be our fever spotlight game.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. from Beckville, as the Bearcats take on the Harmony Eagles.