(KETK) — We have made it to the final week of the high school football regular season, with some teams battling to get into the postseason, while others are playing for district championships.

That’s the story for our Fever Spotlight game when Harmony travels to Daingerfield to take on the Tigers.

These two met for the district championship last year, but while the Tigers came out on top in that game, the Eagles made a deeper run in the playoffs, making it to the state semifinals.

Once again, these two will face off in the last week of the regular season, both entering this matchup unbeaten in district play.

It’ll be the speed of Daingerfield versus the power of Harmony, and for Eagles head coach Jeremy Jenkins, this title means even more because of who they will be facing on the other side of the field.

“What makes it so special is that it’s Dangerfield, they’re class of 3A period in East Texas, ” said Jenkins. “The district in the past not quite a special of a district championship when you go play Dangerfield in Dangerfield that’s different, you know, that is different, Harmony to never beaten them in their history so I think the quality of the opponent is what makes it so special.”

The outright district championship is on the line when Harmony and Daingerfield square off in our fever spotlight game.

The Eagles will be looking to beat the Tigers for the first time.

The kick-off will be at 7, from Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium in Daingerfield this Friday night.