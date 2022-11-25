TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore Bulldogs and the Lindale Eagles met for the 2nd time this season Friday night, but instead of district standings, a spot in the state quarterfinals was on the line.

Kilgore jumped out early to a 28-3 lead, but Lindale cut it to 28-23 just before the half.

The Eagles kept it close for most of the 2nd half, but Kilgore pulled away to win it 63-37.

Kilgore will now get ready to face another district rival when they take on Chapel Hill in the state quarterfinal round.

