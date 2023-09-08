BECKVILLE, Texas (KETK) The Harmony Eagles had to travel on Friday, and they’re now 1-2 on the season.
The final score was: 35-18
Next week, Harmony will host DeKalb, while Beckville will head to Elysian Fields.
by: Christa Wood
