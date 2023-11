LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Carthage Bulldogs continue their post-season success with a regional round win over the Pleasant Grove Hawks.

The final score was: Pleasant Grove 31 – Carthage 34

Next week, Carthage will take on the winner of the Gilmer and Aubrey game.

The Bulldogs ended the regular season with an overall record of 10-0, and a district record of 6-0.