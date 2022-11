MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) The Mineola Yellowjackets are headed home after the area-round of playoffs after losing to the Grandview Zebras on Friday night in Mesquite.

The final score was: 48-14.

Mineola finished the regular season 5-5, and 3-3 in district. The Yellowjackets won their bi-district game against Jefferson 31-13.

Next week, Grandview will play the winner of the Pottsboro and Whitney game.