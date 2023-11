LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Timpson Bears dominated their bi-district playoff game on Friday night over the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs.

The final score was: Timpson 68 – Corrigan Camden 7

Timpson will take on the winner of the Harleton and Wolfe City game.

Timpson ended the regular season with a perfect record: 10-0. Corrigan-Camden ended their season with an overall record of 3-7.