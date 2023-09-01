TROUP, Texas (KETK) – The Troup Tigers won their home opener for 2023 on Friday night over the Carlisle Indians.
The final score was: 52-15.
Next week, Troup heads to Buffalo, while Carlisle will host Arp.
