WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Winnsboro Raiders are still undefeated on the 2023 season after getting a home win over Commerce on Friday.
The final score was: Winnsboro 55 – Commerce 7
Next week: Winnsboro will head to Mount Vernon.
by: Christa Wood
