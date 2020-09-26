FFF: Week 5 football game scores

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Week five of Texas high school football is in the bag.
COVID-19 continues to impact teams and schedules, but schools are finding a way through the pandemic and the players are showing off their skills.
Check the scores below to see how your hometown team fared.
All Saints 28 @ Mount Enterprise 6 – FINAL
Bullard 24 @ Spring Hill 27 – FINAL
Burkeville 8 @ Grapeland 49 – FINAL
Carthage 42 @ Gilmer 14 – FINAL
Chapel Hill 37 @ Athens 25 – FINAL
Crandall 38 @ Jacksonville 25 – FINAL
Daingerfield 36 @ DeKalb 29 – FINAL
Fort Worth Christian 34 @ Brook Hill 37 – FINAL
Frisco Legacy 21 @ Grace 42 – FINAL
James Bowie 6 @ Timpson 55 – FINAL
Kilgore 49 @ Palestine 28 – FINAL
Longview 13 @ Temple 40 – 4Q
Lovelady 18 @ Tenaha 41 – FINAL
Lufkin 32 @ Tyler Legacy 70 – FINAL
Mabank 21 @ Lindale 62 – FINAL
New Caney 26 @ Marshall 34 – FINAL
Princeton 30 @ Pine Tree 55 – FINAL
Tatum 21 @ Gladewater 42 – FINAL
Whitehouse 31 @ Forney 15 – FINAL
White Oak 28 Atlanta 21 – FINAL