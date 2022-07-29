TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Everyone is gearing up for football season, including former Chapel Hill Bulldog, Khalan Griffin, who was back in Tyler this week, getting some work in, before he heads back down to Beaumont, to prepare for his first season with the Lamar Cardinals.

Griffin, who had a solid freshman season in the rice backfield, decided to take his talents to Lamar, as the cards get ready to return to the southland conference.

He works with his trainer Ricky Collins, who knows what it takes to get to the next level.

Collins is a Tyler High grad, who spent some time with the Green Bay Packers, before making a career for himself in the Canadian Football League.

Griffin has been working on his quickness this offseason to be even more explosive and looks forward to breaking some big runs for the cards this year.

“This is probably the best offseason I’ve had in a long time. I did slim back down. I’m probably like 208 to 210 right now,” said Griffin. “I feel more explosive, we’ve got the outside zone scheme coming, and that’s my bread and butter.”

Griffin will start practice on August 3rd, and Lamar will open their season on the road against Abilene Christian on September 1st.