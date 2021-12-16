Former Gilmer coach Jeff Traylor couldn’t be prouder of the Buckeyes making it back to state

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) — The Gilmer Buckeyes will once again be playing for a state championship tomorrow in Arlington, bouncing right back from their title loss a season ago.

But the last time the Buckeyes were state champs was back in 2014, when Jeff Traylor was leading the orange and black.

Traylor is a Gilmer native, who coached his hometown Buckeyes for fourteen years, leading them to five state championship games, winning three, and after he moved on to the college ranks, they named the stadium after him.

Traylor has done well for himself at the next level, after being an assistant at Texas, SMU, and Arkansas, he got his first college head coaching job at UTSA, and in two years has already led the roadrunners to a conference championship, and will be playing in the Frisco Bowl next week.

Taylor’s roots are in high school football, and he says he couldn’t be more proud to see what coach Alan Metzel and this crop of buckeyes are doing for this community.

“it’s crazy it’s gone by so fast I mean it seems like yesterday it was 2000 and we were just trying to get that thing going,” said Traylor. “Now that thing is a machine those guys just roll through there every year and I’m thrilled for them, they’ve done a heck of a job and it’s the way they carry themselves, the way they act and the winning is fun but the way they carry themselves is what’s more important. I hope they win their 4th one tomorrow, I’ll be cheering for them.”

We’ll all be cheering on the buckeyes here in East Texas, as they take on china spring for the 4A Division 2 State Championship.

Kickoff will be at 3:00 Friday afternoon, from AT&T Stadium.