TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD has selected a new coach for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders.

Beau Trahan will replace Joe Willis, who announced his retirement earlier this month after three seasons. Willis had a career record as a head coach of 113 wins and 62 losses with four different schools.

This comes two days after the school board confirmed Rashaun Woods as the new head coach for the Tyler Lions.

Trahan served as the quarterbacks coach at the University of Tulsa. He played football at UT Austin, beginning his collegiate career as a quarterback before moving to safety. He returned to quarterback in 2001 and 2002, and served as team captain during his senior season for the Longhorns.

IRVING, TEXAS – DECEMBER 1: Quarterback Beau Trahan #18 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates against the Colorado Buffalos during the Big 12 Championship game on December 1, 2001 at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. Colorado edged Texas 39-37. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

“I am so excited to become the next Head Football Coach at Tyler Legacy High School,” Trahan said. “I want to thank the administration, Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford, Athletic Director Greg Priest, Principal Geoff Sherman, and their staff for this incredible opportunity. Their vision for academics and athletics is very much in line with what I believe. This vision, along with an incredibly supportive community with great tradition and their love for Tyler ISD athletics, is what ultimately drew me to this job. I cannot wait to get to work with our student-athletes. We look forward to building an extremely competitive football team and continuing the winning tradition that makes this community proud. My family and I are honored and extremely excited to join this great Tyler community. LET’S GO WIN!”

He has coached since 2003, when he was a graduate assistant for Texas. In 2004, he joined the coaching staff at the University of Houston as an offensive graduate assistant coach.

Trahan then took his coaching abilities to the high school ranks, serving under his father, Warren Trahan, as an assistant coach at Dickinson High School.

“We went into this process to find a charismatic leader with a track record of innovative and successful coaching experiences that evolved into winning programs that weren’t ready-baked when he arrived,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “We are excited to bring a Texas high school football coaching legacy of Coach Trahan’s caliber, football acumen, and engaging personality to the Tyler ISD Board.”

Trahan’s official start date with the district will be Monday, Jan. 30.

Photo from Thursday’s special Tyler ISD meeting where Beau Trahan was named head coach for Tyler Legacy. Photo courtesy of Tyler ISD.

