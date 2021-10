UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK/Fox51) — Playoff positioning was on the line Thursday night at Glyn Johnston Stadium, as Union Grove hosted the Frankston Indians.

The Tribe showcased a dominant performance, beating the Lions 35-6, and moving to 2-2 in district play.

Frankston will host Linden-Kildare next Trhusday night at 7:30.