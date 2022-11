EAST TEXAS (KETK) The regular season is over and we’ve moved on to playoff football in Texas and we’ve got all the scores for Friday night’s matchups. See how your team did below:

Longview 49 vs. Crosby 15- FINAL

Whitehouse 20 vs. Lovejoy 17- 3Q

Crandall 41 vs. Marshall 34- 3Q

Hallsville 13 vs. Melissa 34- HALF

Terrell 7 vs. Texas High 14- HALF

Kilgore 14 vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6- 4Q

Lindale 31 vs. Vidor 7- HALF

Rusk 7 vs. Gilmer 19- 3Q

Center 44 vs. Liberty-Eylau 14- HALF

Atlanta 8 vs. Winnsboro 15- HALF

Tatum 6 vs. Mount Vernon 28- 4Q

Mineola 31 vs. Jefferson 13- 4Q

Malakoff 55 vs. Dallas Madison 0- HALF

Paul Pewitt 0 vs. West Rusk 28- 4Q

Hemphill 8 vs. Waskom 10- 4Q

Troup 14 vs. Hooks 14- HALF

Joaquin 61 vs. Leon 0- 4Q

Corrigan-Camden 28 vs. Garrison 7- 4Q

Harleton 6 vs. Honey Grove 45- HALF

Lovelady 49 vs. Overton 0- 3Q

Carlisle 60 vs. Evadale 14- 3Q

Colmesneil 20 vs. Cushing 27- 3Q

Deweyville 28 vs. Tenaha 14- FINAL

Private School Scores

Gorman Panthers 6 vs. Union Hill 48 HALF

Brook Hill 35 at Lake Country Christian School 0- HALF

Grace 7 at Midland Christian 37- FINAL

