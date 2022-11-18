(KETK) – Check out scores from Friday night games below.

Public Schools

Beckville 14 vs. Joaquin 28- 4Q

Timpson 49 vs. Frankston 7 – FINAL

Mineola 14 vs. Grandview 48 – FINAL

Gilmer 60 vs. Gainesville 20 – FINAL

Malakoff 55 vs. Winnsboro 10 – 4Q

Carlisle 40 vs. Wortham 36 – FINAL

Lovelady 56 vs. Maud 0 – FINAL

Mount Vernon 14 at West 27 – FINAL

Cushing 7 at Mart 77 – FINAL

Longview 38 at Lone Star 17 – FINAL

Dekalb 22 at Daingerfield 29 – FINAL

Hooks 23 at Harmony 37 – FINAL

Abbott 58 at Union Hill 10 – FINAL

Bay City 24 at Chapel Hill 38 – FINAL

Columbus 35 at Diboll 14 – FINAL

Corrigan-Camden 14 at Cooper 40 – FINAL

Kilgore 34 at El Campo 20 – FINAL

Private Schools

Brook Hill 7 at Dallas Christian 61 – FINAL