(KETK) – Check out scores from Friday night games below.
Public Schools
Beckville 14 vs. Joaquin 28- 4Q
Timpson 49 vs. Frankston 7 – FINAL
Mineola 14 vs. Grandview 48 – FINAL
Gilmer 60 vs. Gainesville 20 – FINAL
Malakoff 55 vs. Winnsboro 10 – 4Q
Carlisle 40 vs. Wortham 36 – FINAL
Lovelady 56 vs. Maud 0 – FINAL
Mount Vernon 14 at West 27 – FINAL
Cushing 7 at Mart 77 – FINAL
Longview 38 at Lone Star 17 – FINAL
Dekalb 22 at Daingerfield 29 – FINAL
Hooks 23 at Harmony 37 – FINAL
Abbott 58 at Union Hill 10 – FINAL
Bay City 24 at Chapel Hill 38 – FINAL
Columbus 35 at Diboll 14 – FINAL
Corrigan-Camden 14 at Cooper 40 – FINAL
Kilgore 34 at El Campo 20 – FINAL
Private Schools
Brook Hill 7 at Dallas Christian 61 – FINAL