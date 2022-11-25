EAST TEXAS (KETK) — East Texas football has moved on to the third round of playoffs, and we have all the scores for Friday night’s matchups. See how your team did below:

  • West Rusk 35 vs. Harmony 38 – FINAL
  • Gilmer 7 vs. Carthage 28 – FINAL
  • Lindale 37 vs. Kilgore 63 – FINAL
  • Chapel Hill 21 vs. Lumberton 23 – 4Q
  • Joaquin 11 vs. Cooper 33 – 4Q
  • Daingerfield 12 vs. Newton 16 – 4Q
  • Longview 23 vs. Port Arthur Memorial 7 – HALF
  • Timpson 27 vs. Centerville 7 – 3Q
  • Carlisle 21 vs. Lovelady 12 – HALF
  • Malakoff 14 vs. West 7 – HALF

Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.