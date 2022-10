EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week ten and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams.

Check them out below:

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Whitehouse 26 at Texas High 27- 4Q

Lindale 29 at Jacksonville 14- 3Q

Pine Tree 23 at Mount Pleasant 13- 4Q

Community 37 at Mabank 14- FINAL

Henderson 28 at Palestine 37- 4Q

Wills Point 13 at Ford 43- FINAL

Spring Hill 0 at Gilmer 34-HALF

Carthage 41 at Van 15- FINAL

Hemphill 48 at Anderson-Shiro 0- FINAL

Alto 30 at Cushing 6- FINAL

Evadale 6 at Lovelady 69- FINAL

Mount Enterprise 6 at Tenaha 56- FINAL

Crockett 8 at Westwood 48- 4Q

Prairiland 42 at Paul Pewitt 68- FINAL

Trinity 8 at Warren 28- FINAL

Nacogdoches 9 at Marshall 35- 4Q

Sulphur Springs 7 at Kaufman 28- FINAL

Pittsburg 30 at Liberty-Eylau 41- 4Q

Elkhart 14 at Clifton 49- FINAL

Arp 7 at Edgewood 28- 3Q

West Rusk 42 at Quitman 0- 4Q

Winona 0 at Troup 22- 2Q

Cooper 41 at Alba-Golden 0- 4Q

Atlanta 28 at Gladewater 21- 3Q

Waskom 7 vs. Daingerfield 25- 3Q

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Founders Classical 6 at Brook Hill 41- HALF

Leverett’s Chapel at Chester

Bishop Dunne 6 at Grace 7- 3Q

First Baptist 22 at Bishop Gorman 16- HALF

Tyler Heat at Thesa Homeschool

THURSDAY SCORES