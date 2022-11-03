EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in the last week of the regular season and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams.

Check them out below:

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

  • Rockwall 46 at Tyler Legacy 10- 4Q
  • Tyler 6 at Forney 43- 3Q
  • Lancaster 21 at Lufkin 13- 4Q
  • Jacksonville 24 at Henderson 14- 3Q
  • Palestine 13 at Athens 28- 3Q
  • Chapel Hill 26 at Kilgore 10- 4Q
  • Caddo Mills 41 at Wills Point 12- 3Q
  • Gilmer 28 at Pittsburg 7- HALF
  • Center 70 at Brownsboro 28- FINAL
  • Van 14 at Bullard 14- 3Q
  • Rusk 21 at Canton 21- HALF
  • Carlisle 31 at Alto 12- 3Q
  • Tatum 35 at Atlanta 27- HALF
  • Timpson 38 at Garrison 31- 3Q
  • Daingerfield 35 at Harmony 21- 3Q
  • San Augustine 14 at Grapeland 30- 3Q
  • West Hardin 0 at Groveton 36- 3Q
  • Shepherd 52 at Huntington 14- FINAL
  • Tenaha 45 at Overton 14- 3Q
  • New Diana 24 at Queen City 12- HALF
  • West Sabine 46 at Shelbyville 38- 4Q
  • Hughes Springs 22 at Waskom 48- 4Q
  • Corrigan-Camden 14 at Centerville 35- 3Q
  • Diboll 35 at Crockett 0- FINAL
  • Marshall 21 at Whitehouse 17- 4Q
  • West Mesquite 0 at Longview 70- FINAL
  • Anna 42 at Sulphur Springs 14- HALF
  • Mount Pleasant 6 at Hallsville 35- 3Q
  • Pleasant Grove 63 at Spring Hill 0- FINAL
  • Rogers 49 at Elkhart 14- 3Q
  • Beckville 56 at Union Grove 7- 3Q
  • Troup 13 at Grand Saline 34- 4Q
  • Malakoff 48 at Groesbeck 0- FINAL
  • Pottsboro 24 at Mount Vernon 14- 2Q
  • Edgewood 21 at West Rusk 28- HALF
  • Gladewater 27 at White Oak 28- 4Q

PRIVATES SCHOOLS

  • McKinney Christian 14 at Brook Hill 57- FINAL
  • Bishop Gorman at Sacred Heart
  • Union Hill at Campbell
  • Grace at The Covenant
  • Apple Springs at Trinidad
  • Leverett’s Chapel at Burkeville