EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in the last week of the regular season and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams.
Check them out below:
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
- Rockwall 46 at Tyler Legacy 10- 4Q
- Tyler 6 at Forney 43- 3Q
- Lancaster 21 at Lufkin 13- 4Q
- Jacksonville 24 at Henderson 14- 3Q
- Palestine 13 at Athens 28- 3Q
- Chapel Hill 26 at Kilgore 10- 4Q
- Caddo Mills 41 at Wills Point 12- 3Q
- Gilmer 28 at Pittsburg 7- HALF
- Center 70 at Brownsboro 28- FINAL
- Van 14 at Bullard 14- 3Q
- Rusk 21 at Canton 21- HALF
- Carlisle 31 at Alto 12- 3Q
- Tatum 35 at Atlanta 27- HALF
- Timpson 38 at Garrison 31- 3Q
- Daingerfield 35 at Harmony 21- 3Q
- San Augustine 14 at Grapeland 30- 3Q
- West Hardin 0 at Groveton 36- 3Q
- Shepherd 52 at Huntington 14- FINAL
- Tenaha 45 at Overton 14- 3Q
- New Diana 24 at Queen City 12- HALF
- West Sabine 46 at Shelbyville 38- 4Q
- Hughes Springs 22 at Waskom 48- 4Q
- Corrigan-Camden 14 at Centerville 35- 3Q
- Diboll 35 at Crockett 0- FINAL
- Marshall 21 at Whitehouse 17- 4Q
- West Mesquite 0 at Longview 70- FINAL
- Anna 42 at Sulphur Springs 14- HALF
- Mount Pleasant 6 at Hallsville 35- 3Q
- Pleasant Grove 63 at Spring Hill 0- FINAL
- Rogers 49 at Elkhart 14- 3Q
- Beckville 56 at Union Grove 7- 3Q
- Troup 13 at Grand Saline 34- 4Q
- Malakoff 48 at Groesbeck 0- FINAL
- Pottsboro 24 at Mount Vernon 14- 2Q
- Edgewood 21 at West Rusk 28- HALF
- Gladewater 27 at White Oak 28- 4Q
PRIVATES SCHOOLS
- McKinney Christian 14 at Brook Hill 57- FINAL
- Bishop Gorman at Sacred Heart
- Union Hill at Campbell
- Grace at The Covenant
- Apple Springs at Trinidad
- Leverett’s Chapel at Burkeville