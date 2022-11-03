EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in the last week of the regular season and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams.

Check them out below:

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Rockwall 46 at Tyler Legacy 10- 4Q

Tyler 6 at Forney 43- 3Q

Lancaster 21 at Lufkin 13- 4Q

Jacksonville 24 at Henderson 14- 3Q

Palestine 13 at Athens 28- 3Q

Chapel Hill 26 at Kilgore 10- 4Q

Caddo Mills 41 at Wills Point 12- 3Q

Gilmer 28 at Pittsburg 7- HALF

Center 70 at Brownsboro 28- FINAL

Van 14 at Bullard 14- 3Q

Rusk 21 at Canton 21- HALF

Carlisle 31 at Alto 12- 3Q

Tatum 35 at Atlanta 27- HALF

Timpson 38 at Garrison 31- 3Q

Daingerfield 35 at Harmony 21- 3Q

San Augustine 14 at Grapeland 30- 3Q

West Hardin 0 at Groveton 36- 3Q

Shepherd 52 at Huntington 14- FINAL

Tenaha 45 at Overton 14- 3Q

New Diana 24 at Queen City 12- HALF

West Sabine 46 at Shelbyville 38- 4Q

Hughes Springs 22 at Waskom 48- 4Q

Corrigan-Camden 14 at Centerville 35- 3Q

Diboll 35 at Crockett 0- FINAL

Marshall 21 at Whitehouse 17- 4Q

West Mesquite 0 at Longview 70- FINAL

Anna 42 at Sulphur Springs 14- HALF

Mount Pleasant 6 at Hallsville 35- 3Q

Pleasant Grove 63 at Spring Hill 0- FINAL

Rogers 49 at Elkhart 14- 3Q

Beckville 56 at Union Grove 7- 3Q

Troup 13 at Grand Saline 34- 4Q

Malakoff 48 at Groesbeck 0- FINAL

Pottsboro 24 at Mount Vernon 14- 2Q

Edgewood 21 at West Rusk 28- HALF

Gladewater 27 at White Oak 28- 4Q

PRIVATES SCHOOLS