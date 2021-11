Friday Football Fever: Week 13 scores

BIG SPRING, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — No students on the Andrews ISD band bus involved in a fiery crash in West Texas Friday are among two who died, but 13 have been hospitalized, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In a news conference Friday night, DPS says a Ford F-350 was driving the wrong way on Interstate 20 when it collided head on with an Andrews ISD bus that was carrying band members to a playoff football game in Sweetwater.