EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week three of the 2022 season and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below:

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

  • Tyler 6 at Horn 16 -1Q
  • Longview 35 at Tyler Legacy 0 -2Q
  • Lufkin 10 at A&M Consolidated 7 -2Q
  • Corsicana 0 at Whitehouse 14- 1Q
  • Texas High 21 at Benton 14- 2Q
  • Greenville 0 at Chapel Hill 21- 1Q
  • Pine Tree 0 at Kilgore 0- 2Q
  • Nacogdoches 6 at Lumberton 7- 1Q
  • Brownsboro 6 at Mabank 6- 1Q
  • Paris 0 at Gilmer 6- 1Q
  • Lindale 13 at Van 7- 1Q
  • Livingston 0 at Palestine 7- 1Q
  • Canton 7 at Caddo Mills 7- 1Q
  • Bullard 0 at Ford 6- 1Q
  • Midland Christian 0 at Pleasant Grove 34- 2Q
  • Cornerstone 0 at Carthage 7- 1Q
  • Athens 7 at Rusk 7- 1Q
  • North Desoto 14 at Center 0- 1Q
  • Salado 7 at Malakoff 0- 1Q
  • Cayuga 0 at Colmesneil 0- Half
  • Union Grove at Cushing
  • Timpson 13 at Daingerfield 8- 2Q
  • Maud 13 at Mount Enterprise 6- 2Q
  • Redwater 7 at Winona 0- 1Q
  • Dekalb 0 at Jefferson 7- 2Q
  • Hardin 6 at Trinity 0- 2Q
  • Henderson 0 at Marshall 14- 1Q
  • Hearne 22 at Elkhart 0- 1Q
  • Llano 21 at Austin Crockett 0- 1Q
  • Crandall 7 at Jacksonville 7- 1Q
  • Sulphur Springs 7 at Hallsville 21- 2Q
  • Liberty-Eylau 8 at Mount Pleasant 6- 2Q
  • Gladewater 14 at Spring Hill 0- 2Q
  • Pittsburg 8 at Tatum 21- 2Q
  • San Augustine at Alto
  • Carlisle 14 at Arp 12- 1Q
  • New Boston 8 at Atlanta 7- 2Q
  • Huntington 0 at Tarkington 14- 1Q
  • Grand Saline 0 at Rains 0- 2Q
  • Beckville 6 at Harmony 0- 1Q
  • Waskom 6 at Sabine 7- 2Q
  • Bremond 20 at Grapeland 6- 2Q
  • Frankston 0 at Groveton 0- 2Q
  • Boles at Hawkins
  • Quitman 7 at Kemp 14- 2Q
  • Iola 0 at Lovelady 16- 1Q
  • West Rusk 12 at Mineola 0- 2Q
  • New Diana 7 at Ore City 0- 1Q
  • Palmer 6 at Westwood 6- 2Q
  • Mount Vernon 21 at Paul Pewitt 16- 2Q
  • Como-Pickton 0 at Queen City 14- 1Q
  • Overton 0 at Simms Bowie 14- 2Q
  • Buffalo 0 at Troup 0- 1Q
  • Hooks 20 at Winnsboro 21- 2Q
  • Linden-Kildare 0 at Big Sandy 7- 2Q
  • Crockett at Buna
  • Diboll 7 at Franklin 0- 1Q
  • Garrison 0 at Warren 6- 2Q

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

  • Brook Hill at Grace
  • Bishop Gorman at All Saints
  • High Island 19 at Apple Springs 22- 2Q
  • Dallas Lutheran at Leverett’s Chapel
  • Union Hill at Ovilla Christian

