Friday Football Fever: Week 5 scores

NOONDAY, Texas (KETK)- The Noonday Volunteer Fire Department recently obtained new rescue equipment which will help them better serve the community.

“Noonday VFD added two sets of extrication tools to their engines with a grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural VFD Assistance Program and another entity,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator Josh Bardwell. “The VFD has a high call volume of rescue requests due to its proximity to Tyler and major highways within their area. These new battery-operated cutters and spreaders will help them rescue motorists more efficiently.”