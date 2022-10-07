EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week seven and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams.

Check them out below:

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Lancaster 28 at Tyler 3- HALF

North Mesquite 7 at Lufkin 7- HALF

Chapel Hill 42 at Jacksonville 21- HALF

Pine Tree 10 at Whitehouse 31- HALF

Anna 33 at Mabank 0- 3Q

Athens 13 at Henderson 27- HALF

Kilgore 28 at Lindale 7- HALF

Gilmer 14 at Pleasant Grove 0- HALF

Brownsboro 14 at Bullard 21- HALF

Canton 0 at Carthage 35- HALF

Rusk 13 at Van 14- 3Q

Mount Enterprise 26 at Alto 38- 4Q

Kerens 7 at Cayuga 42- 4Q

Normangee 0 at Corrigan-Camden 51- FINAL

Overton 15 at Cushing 15- 4Q

Harmony 28 at Elysian Fields 7- 3Q

Newton 34 at Hemphill 0- 4Q

Groveton 14 at Leon 12- 4Q

Grapeland 8 at Joaquin 42- 4Q

Colmesneil 12 at Lovelady 68- 4Q

Daingerfield 47 at New Diana 6- 3Q

De Kalb 33 at Paul Pewitt 27- 4Q

Waskom 48 at Queen City 13- 4Q

West Sabine 32 at San Augustine 22- 3Q

Garrison 30 at Shelbyville 20- HALF

Westwood 27 at Shepherd 8- 3Q

Gladewater 14 at Tatum 14- 3Q

Carlisle 42 at Tenaha 0- 4Q

Crockett 28 at Huntington 26- 3Q

Kountze 20 at Trinity 20- HALF

Mount Pleasant 0 at Marshall 21- 3Q

Forney 7 at Longview 39- HALF

Roosevelt 14 at Wills Point 21- 3Q

Community 0 at Sulphur Springs 21- 3Q

Hallsville 28 at Nacogdoches 17- HALF

Spring Hill 10 at Liberty-Eylau 18- HALF

North Lamar 6 at Pittsburg 17- 3Q

Grand Saline 17 at Arp 7- 3Q

Elkhart 8 at Buffalo 21- 3Q

Linden-Kildare 0 at Clarksville 14- HALF

Troup 21 at Edgewood 20- 3Q

Commerce 7 at Rains 14- HALF

Atlanta 42 at Sabine 0- 3Q

Union Grove 6 at Harleton 48- 3Q

Teague 18 at Malakoff 17- 3Q

Winona 0 at West Rusk 42- HALF

Hawkins 22 at Ore City 0- 2Q

Mount Vernon 14 at Winnsboro 21- 3Q

Alba-Golden 0 at Wolfe City 24- HALF

Como-Pickton 0 at Cooper 40- 4Q

Big Sandy 8 at Frankston 40- HALF

Jefferson 29 at White Oak 10- 3Q

PRIVATE SCHOOLS