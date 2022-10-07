EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week seven and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams.
Check them out below:
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
- Lancaster 28 at Tyler 3- HALF
- North Mesquite 7 at Lufkin 7- HALF
- Chapel Hill 42 at Jacksonville 21- HALF
- Pine Tree 10 at Whitehouse 31- HALF
- Anna 33 at Mabank 0- 3Q
- Athens 13 at Henderson 27- HALF
- Kilgore 28 at Lindale 7- HALF
- Gilmer 14 at Pleasant Grove 0- HALF
- Brownsboro 14 at Bullard 21- HALF
- Canton 0 at Carthage 35- HALF
- Rusk 13 at Van 14- 3Q
- Mount Enterprise 26 at Alto 38- 4Q
- Kerens 7 at Cayuga 42- 4Q
- Normangee 0 at Corrigan-Camden 51- FINAL
- Overton 15 at Cushing 15- 4Q
- Harmony 28 at Elysian Fields 7- 3Q
- Newton 34 at Hemphill 0- 4Q
- Groveton 14 at Leon 12- 4Q
- Grapeland 8 at Joaquin 42- 4Q
- Colmesneil 12 at Lovelady 68- 4Q
- Daingerfield 47 at New Diana 6- 3Q
- De Kalb 33 at Paul Pewitt 27- 4Q
- Waskom 48 at Queen City 13- 4Q
- West Sabine 32 at San Augustine 22- 3Q
- Garrison 30 at Shelbyville 20- HALF
- Westwood 27 at Shepherd 8- 3Q
- Gladewater 14 at Tatum 14- 3Q
- Carlisle 42 at Tenaha 0- 4Q
- Crockett 28 at Huntington 26- 3Q
- Kountze 20 at Trinity 20- HALF
- Mount Pleasant 0 at Marshall 21- 3Q
- Forney 7 at Longview 39- HALF
- Roosevelt 14 at Wills Point 21- 3Q
- Community 0 at Sulphur Springs 21- 3Q
- Hallsville 28 at Nacogdoches 17- HALF
- Spring Hill 10 at Liberty-Eylau 18- HALF
- North Lamar 6 at Pittsburg 17- 3Q
- Grand Saline 17 at Arp 7- 3Q
- Elkhart 8 at Buffalo 21- 3Q
- Linden-Kildare 0 at Clarksville 14- HALF
- Troup 21 at Edgewood 20- 3Q
- Commerce 7 at Rains 14- HALF
- Atlanta 42 at Sabine 0- 3Q
- Union Grove 6 at Harleton 48- 3Q
- Teague 18 at Malakoff 17- 3Q
- Winona 0 at West Rusk 42- HALF
- Hawkins 22 at Ore City 0- 2Q
- Mount Vernon 14 at Winnsboro 21- 3Q
- Alba-Golden 0 at Wolfe City 24- HALF
- Como-Pickton 0 at Cooper 40- 4Q
- Big Sandy 8 at Frankston 40- HALF
- Jefferson 29 at White Oak 10- 3Q
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
- Brook Hill 54 at Dallas Shelton 0- FINAL
- Leverett’s Chapel 54 at Apple Springs 6- FINAL
- All Saints Episcopal at UME Prep
- Bishop Gorman at MC Prep
- Grace at Faith Christian
- Trinity School of Texas 0 at Christian Heritage 45- FINAL
- Kings Academy at Oakwood