EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week seven and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams.

Check them out below:

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

  • Lancaster 28 at Tyler 3- HALF
  • North Mesquite 7 at Lufkin 7- HALF
  • Chapel Hill 42 at Jacksonville 21- HALF
  • Pine Tree 10 at Whitehouse 31- HALF
  • Anna 33 at Mabank 0- 3Q
  • Athens 13 at Henderson 27- HALF
  • Kilgore 28 at Lindale 7- HALF
  • Gilmer 14 at Pleasant Grove 0- HALF
  • Brownsboro 14 at Bullard 21- HALF
  • Canton 0 at Carthage 35- HALF
  • Rusk 13 at Van 14- 3Q
  • Mount Enterprise 26 at Alto 38- 4Q
  • Kerens 7 at Cayuga 42- 4Q
  • Normangee 0 at Corrigan-Camden 51- FINAL
  • Overton 15 at Cushing 15- 4Q
  • Harmony 28 at Elysian Fields 7- 3Q
  • Newton 34 at Hemphill 0- 4Q
  • Groveton 14 at Leon 12- 4Q
  • Grapeland 8 at Joaquin 42- 4Q
  • Colmesneil 12 at Lovelady 68- 4Q
  • Daingerfield 47 at New Diana 6- 3Q
  • De Kalb 33 at Paul Pewitt 27- 4Q
  • Waskom 48 at Queen City 13- 4Q
  • West Sabine 32 at San Augustine 22- 3Q
  • Garrison 30 at Shelbyville 20- HALF
  • Westwood 27 at Shepherd 8- 3Q
  • Gladewater 14 at Tatum 14- 3Q
  • Carlisle 42 at Tenaha 0- 4Q
  • Crockett 28 at Huntington 26- 3Q
  • Kountze 20 at Trinity 20- HALF
  • Mount Pleasant 0 at Marshall 21- 3Q
  • Forney 7 at Longview 39- HALF
  • Roosevelt 14 at Wills Point 21- 3Q
  • Community 0 at Sulphur Springs 21- 3Q
  • Hallsville 28 at Nacogdoches 17- HALF
  • Spring Hill 10 at Liberty-Eylau 18- HALF
  • North Lamar 6 at Pittsburg 17- 3Q
  • Grand Saline 17 at Arp 7- 3Q
  • Elkhart 8 at Buffalo 21- 3Q
  • Linden-Kildare 0 at Clarksville 14- HALF
  • Troup 21 at Edgewood 20- 3Q
  • Commerce 7 at Rains 14- HALF
  • Atlanta 42 at Sabine 0- 3Q
  • Union Grove 6 at Harleton 48- 3Q
  • Teague 18 at Malakoff 17- 3Q
  • Winona 0 at West Rusk 42- HALF
  • Hawkins 22 at Ore City 0- 2Q
  • Mount Vernon 14 at Winnsboro 21- 3Q
  • Alba-Golden 0 at Wolfe City 24- HALF
  • Como-Pickton 0 at Cooper 40- 4Q
  • Big Sandy 8 at Frankston 40- HALF
  • Jefferson 29 at White Oak 10- 3Q

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

  • Brook Hill 54 at Dallas Shelton 0- FINAL
  • Leverett’s Chapel 54 at Apple Springs 6- FINAL
  • All Saints Episcopal at UME Prep
  • Bishop Gorman at MC Prep
  • Grace at Faith Christian
  • Trinity School of Texas 0 at Christian Heritage 45- FINAL
  • Kings Academy at Oakwood