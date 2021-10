Friday Football Fever: Week 8 scores

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The first real fall cold front is moving through East Texas. Before powering up a space heater or lighting a fireplace, there are a few things to consider.

The first tip is to make sure your chimney is cleaned and inspected every year. Carbon deposits build up on the inside of the chimney and that causes two problems. First, the deposits are fuel so if they get too hot they could catch fire. If there’s too much build up, it can hinder the smoke from rising up and out of the chimney. The smoke could come back down into your home and cause a toxic environment.