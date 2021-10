Friday Football Fever: Week 9 scores

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - The Polk County COVID-19 regional infusion center is closing down on Oct. 30, according to the county's office of emergency management.

The state-supported location was set up at the Dunbar Gymnasium in Livingston. It opened on Sept. 20 with the help of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, CHI St. Luke’s Memorial-Livingston and the Polk County Office of Emergency Management.