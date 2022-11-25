LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Carthage Bulldogs remain undefeated for the 2022 season after their Friday night win over the Longview Lobos.
The final score was: 28-7.
Next week, the Bulldogs will go on to play Pleasant Grove.
by: Sage Sowels
