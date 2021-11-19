GAME OF THE WEEK: Gilmer goes to 3rd round after defeating Caddo Mills

MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Buckeyes continued their quest to get back to the state championship game on Friday night defeating Caddo Mills.
MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Buckeyes continued their quest to get back to the state championship game on Friday night defeating Caddo Mills.
The final score was: 68-31.
Next week Gilmer will take on Van.
