GAME OF THE WEEK: Gilmer goes to 3rd round after defeating Caddo Mills

MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Buckeyes continued their quest to get back to the state championship game on Friday night defeating Caddo Mills.

The final score was: 68-31.

Next week Gilmer will take on Van.

Click above for game highlights.

