GAME OF THE WEEK: Lindale beats Kilgore again, marches on to semis

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Eagles continue their longest playoff run in school history, and arguably their greatest season ever.

The Eagles outlasted the Kilgore Bulldogs in another high scoring affair Friday 56-42 in the Class 4A Division 1 state quarterfinals.

Once again, Baylor commit Jordan Jenkins was sensational, and unstoppable. The senior running back rushed for 257 yards and seven touchdowns.

Once again, the “Doom Bowl,” provided a high level of entertainment as both teams went back and forth in the rematch of the “District of Doom” title game, when Lindale also came out on top.

After the Eagles jumped out to a 20-7 lead, the K-Dogs responded with two Dalton McElyea touchdowns to take a 21-20 into the half.

But Lindale scored 22 unanswered points coming out of the locker room to take a commanding 42-21 advantage.

In his fourth season at the helm, head coach Chris Cochran takes the Eagles to their first state semifinal appearance. Lindale will play the winner between Corpus Christi Miller and LBJ Austin who face off Saturday.

Watch the video to see our Texas Spine and Joint Hospital Friday Football Fever Game of the Week coverage that includes highlights and reaction from Lindale head coach Chris Cochran.

