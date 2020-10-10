GAME OF THE WEEK: Whitehouse takes down Corsicana, remains unbeaten

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Dub is off to a 3-0 start.

Whitehouse jumped out to a 13-0 lead after one quarter, and was in control throughout as the Wildcats defeated Corsicana 33-14 Friday in their 2020 home opener.

Sophomore quarterback Joey Conflitti looks to be coming into his own after winning the starting job. Conflitti was 20 of 25 for 194 yards through the air, and two touchdowns passes, while adding another one on the ground.

Coach Marcus Gold’s team will have their bye next week before opening District 9-5A Division 2 play at Nacogdoches on Oct. 23.

Watch the video to see game highlights.