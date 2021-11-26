GAME OF WEEK: Timpson defeats Beckville 42-21

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Timpson and Beckville both came into this game undefeated, but only one came out on top and will go into the next round of playoffs.
Timpson defeated Beckville 42-21.
Watch the video above for game highlights.
