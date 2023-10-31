GARRISON, Texas (KETK) — The Garrison Bulldogs are picking up where they left off last year sitting at 9-0, heading into the final week of the regular season, an expectations for excellence, that started back in the summer.

“We can start day one in week three game shape as far as knowledge and everything goes. If we come all summer and you know, the kids just bought into it and they preach that to one another and, you know, that’s part of the reason,” said head coach Brandon Alvarez.

“Look where we’ve gotten so far. Just every kid’s shown up and we’re so advanced, you know, having known all the plays by two days that just really help,” added senior Landon Pinckard.

The unbeaten Bulldogs are powered by their defense, only giving up 8 points a game and reflecting the attitude of their defensive coordinator, Ritchie Pinckard.

“Him coming back to this community, there’s just been such a buy-in from the kids and everybody. And, you know, it’s just it’s just been really special,” exclaimed Alvarez.

“He makes sure we always fire it up and always flying to the ball, all hats to the ball he always has his fired up so it’s exciting playing for him,” smiled senior Jachristopher Shepard.

“Just believing in one another. I mean we think everybody on the field can make a play and we trust that they will make a play, so just do our own job,” declared senior Gatlan Holmes

Once again, the district title will be decided in week 11, as the dogs take on their rivals from Timpson.

“It means a lot to both communities. I’ll say that might be more to the community than the kids sometimes,” laughed Alvarez.

“We have few players out here that are, you know, kinfolk to some of the people over there. So it’s kind of fun. You know, you get out there, you play against some of the people. You know, it’s really competitive, hard-fought game, so it being a rivalry matches up perfectly,” said Shepard.

“It means a lot to me you know, my dad a long time ago was the head coach here, offense coordinator. He said that this game meant a lot to him and it means a lot to me just knowing that it’s been a few years since Garrison has beat Timpson and, you know, we’re ready for this game, hopefully get the win,” declared Pinckard.

Both the Dogs and the Bears will be playing in the postseason, but this week, it’s about a rivalry showdown, with a gold ball at the end for the winner.