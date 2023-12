PROSPER, Texas (KETK) — The Gilmer Buckeyes did not rest on their monster victory over Carthage last week, as they rolled over Glen Rose 79-42 in the state semifinal game in Prosper.

Gilmer now heads to the state championship for the first time since 2020, touting a young team that has gotten better as the season has gone along.

The Buckeyes will play for the 4A Division 2 state championship on Friday at 3:00 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.